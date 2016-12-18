http://www.flintridgebooks.com/

Accidental Shooting at Gun Range

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2016 and filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

 

A man has been transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting at the Angeles Shooting Ranges in Lake View Terrace this afternoon.

“There was one male behind the firing line clearing his gun and accidentally shot his weapon,” said Sgt. Coussa, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Crescenta Valley Station

The man had his gun pointed downrange. It appears he did not realize there was a “round in the chamber,” Coussa said.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Categories: News
Tags:

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*


Photo Gallery

www.shoponceuponatime.com
  /  Los Angeles Web Design By Caspian Services, Inc.