Accidental Shooting at Gun Range

A man has been transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting at the Angeles Shooting Ranges in Lake View Terrace this afternoon.

“There was one male behind the firing line clearing his gun and accidentally shot his weapon,” said Sgt. Coussa, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Crescenta Valley Station

The man had his gun pointed downrange. It appears he did not realize there was a “round in the chamber,” Coussa said.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.