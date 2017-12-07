L.A. County Assessor Offers Tax Relief for Property Owners Affected by Wildfires

Assessor Jeffrey Prang urges homeowners and owners of other property damaged or destroyed by the recent wildfires to seek tax relief.

By filing a claim for “Misfortune & Calamity” relief (available at assessor.lacounty.gov) within one year, property owners who have suffered $10,000 or more in damage as a result of the Skirball, Rye, or Creek fires may qualify for a refund of property taxes they recently paid, as well as a lower tax bill moving forward.

“Wildfires have caused major damage and, in some cases, a devastating loss for many residents of Los Angeles County. The destruction of property and homes in particular is having a profound impact on the lives of our friends and neighbors,” said Assessor Jeffrey Prang. “Taxpayers whose properties have been damaged or destroyed by these fires may be eligible for tax relief.”

The Assessor’s Office, working in conjunction with fire department officials, will determine which properties are being affected. “My Office is ready to offer assistance. As the fires are extinguished and recovery begins, visit us on the Web or call our hotline,” said Assessor Prang, who has dedicated a Disaster Relief Hotline to answer questions and assist these property owners in completing claims:

Assessor’s Disaster Relief Hotline: (213) 974.8658

Although the Assessor’s Office proactively reaches out to property owners to notify them of their eligibility for Misfortune & Calamity relief, state law mandates that each property owner submit this claim in order to receive relief. Those without computer access may obtain a paper claim form at any of the Assessor’s offices, including in Sylmar at 13800 Balboa Blvd.