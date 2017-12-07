FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted For Creek Fire

The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the State of California to combat the Creek Fire burning in Los Angeles County.

On Dec. 5, the State of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Declaration for the Creek Fire. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening over 7,136 homes in and around the communities of Lakeview Terrace, Little Tujunga, Sylmar, Kagel Canyon and Lopez Canyon. The fire was also threatening two hospitals and an Edison Transmission Line. Mandatory evacuations were issued for approximately 1,000 people, with the potential for further evacuations.

The fire started on Dec. 5 and has burned in excess of 6,500 acres of state and private land. The fire was 0% contained.

The FEMA Regional Administrator determined the Creek Fire threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. The state’s request was approved on Dec. 5 at 9:44 a.m. EST.

Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides funding for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause major disasters. Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.