Creek Fire Continues to Burn

Fire can be seen at Marybell and Wentworth in Shadow Hills.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The farthest west mandatory evacuation for the Creek Fire is Haines Canyon. From Haines Canyon east to Lowell Avenue is voluntary evacuation, said Maria Grycan, LA County Fire Dept. spokeswoman.

The Creek Fire has consumed 11,000 acres as of 2:30 p.m. Containment is still at 0%. Air water drops have been made throughout the day depending on the aircrafts’ ability to fly in the high winds.

The National Weather Service has a wind advisory from today at 4 p.m. to Wednesday at 10 p.m. The High Wind Watch is in effect from Wednesday at 10 p.m. to Friday at 4 p.m. The High Wind Warning continues today until 4 p.m. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect until Thursday at 6 p.m.

“We are going to have this offshore wind continuing for the next several days,” said Jayme Laber, hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

The winds are expected to continue into Friday evening and Saturday morning with various strengths.

“The winds are going to start to weaken offshore tonight,” Laber said.

Another strong wind event like that of Monday night into Tuesday is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Gusts last night (Monday) and into this morning [saw] gusts from 60 to 70 miles per hour in the mountains,” he said.

The valleys experienced gusts from 30 to 50 mph.

“We expect those types of winds [Wednesday] night. That is not good news for firefighters,” Laber added.

Winds look to weaken on Sunday and Monday.

The Foothill (210) freeway will continue to be closed due to visibility. California Highway Patrol does not have an estimate of when the freeway may reopen.

South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) spokesman Sam Atwood said the conditions are changing rapidly as the winds continue.

For those who are sensitive to air quality, like young children, seniors and those with existing heart or lung conditions should use common sense when there is smoke present.

“They should stay inside, close their doors and turn on the air condition, if they have one,” he said.

Other residents are advised not to exercise outside due to the winds and smoke.