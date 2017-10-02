Local Safety Personnel Involved with Las Vegas Shooting

By Mary O’KEEFE

Local City of Glendale, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. and Los Angeles County Fire personnel were in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 when shots rang out, killing more than 55 people and injuring more than 500.

According to Robert William of the Glendale Police Dept., “We had a group of GPD officers who survived the attack without any injuries. They are all driving back this morning to get back in the arms of their kids and families.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) is confirming that several off-duty members were in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Country Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

Preliminary information indicates that three LACoFD members were struck by gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Due to privacy concerns, the names of these members will not be released. The LACoFD will continue to monitor the situation and provide support to our members and their families.

The LACoFD is working closely with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), through our Local 1014, to provide support not only for our members and their families, but to the members of various public safety agencies impacted and involved in the response to this horrific catastrophe.

The LACoFD encourages the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or potential threats to their local law enforcement agency. This incident is a stark reminder that “If You See Something, Say Something.” https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something.

Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, along with the entire Los Angeles County Fire Department, extends our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to the families and victims that have been affected by this senseless tragedy.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. remains at a heightened state of vigilance following the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The department is confirming that off-duty personnel were attending the music festival at the time of the shooting. Two members of the LASD were hit by gunfire. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. The names of the two injured personnel are not being released at this time.

Shortly after the shooting began, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) was notified of the incident and immediately activated the Department Operations Center (DOC). Sheriff Jim McDonnell reached out to Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo and offered the LASD’s immediate assistance with the ongoing incident.



Initial reports indicated there were multiple shooters, in numerous locations throughout Las Vegas, armed with automatic weapons and randomly shooting at the public. Sheriff McDonnell ordered the activation of a response team to include the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SWAT teams), Emergency Services Detail (Rescue Paramedics), Aero Bureau, and Arson and Explosives Detail (Bomb Squad). The Department’s “Air 5” Super Puma helicopter was readied for potential rapid deployment needs. All sheriff’s stations throughout the county were placed on standby, for any response that might be needed within the county or beyond.



As events unfolded, it was determined that a single shooter was responsible. The Las Vegas Metro SWAT team found the suspect. The suspect is dead. LASD resources remained available throughout the night. The sheriff’s department was in constant contact with Sheriff Lombardo and his staff. LASD command staff is embedded at the command post in Las Vegas.



A sheriff’s conference call was initiated at 1:30a.m. for senior LASD command staff to ensure a situational awareness of the current situation in Las Vegas and to have the appropriate state of department preparedness.



A statement from the LASD reads, in part, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families and victims of this horrific mass shooting.”



The LASD Criminal Intelligence Bureau, the Emergency Operations Bureau and Department Operations Center are also monitoring potential new information or developments.



The public is reminded to remain vigilant and report any information about potential threats to their local law enforcement agency. If the public prefers to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the App Store, or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.