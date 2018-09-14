Arrest Made in Glencoe Way Burglary

By Mary O’KEEFE

On July 8 a resident in the 1900 block of Glencoe Way returned home to discover his front door open and one of his suitcases in the front of the house. He walked through his home and found several rooms had been ransacked and jewelry and other items had been stolen.

Glendale police investigated and found evidence that led to a suspect, Oshin Grigorian, 58, from Glendale. Detectives served a search warrant at Grigorian’s home in the 300 block of Stocker Street in Glendale on Wednesday. Detectives found what appeared to be black tar heroin and drug paraphernalia at Grigorian’s home. The investigation is ongoing.