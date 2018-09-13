MSPA Discusses Changes to Montrose Shopping Park

By Nicole MOORE

Members of the Montrose Shopping Park Association voiced concerns at the Sept. 6 meeting of the MSPA regarding the leasing of properties to non-commercial retailers within Montrose’s Commercial Retail Zones. Merchants’ qualms were directed to Philip Lanzafame, director of Community Development in the City of Glendale.

“We want to keep retail alive. How do we do that?” asked Andre Ordubegian, president of the MSPA and owner of Copy Network.

But Lanzafame didn’t offer a lot of direction for keeping retailers coming into the park while keeping out non-retail businesses.

“I can’t prevent someone from leasing a spot,” he said. “We can’t do anything until there’s a violation. When applying for a [Business Registration Certificate], you must follow guidelines. If [the businesses] doesn’t, we take it a step further. It goes to the city attorney. We give the heads up ahead of time [and the business] can say how they will fix it for a retail shop [for example]. … I can’t say you can’t operate because I don’t think you are going to do it.”

Lanzafame said that the city can ask that any violations be fixed and that the processes in place are followed.

“If [the business] hasn’t completed [the change] in a period of time, they will be cited,” said Lanzafame.

Some members of the MSPA appeared unsatisfied with this answer and continued questioning Lanzafame on ways to prevent non-retail tenants from leasing in Montrose.

“[The City of Glendale] can’t address every single problem. We have mechanisms to fix zoning we can put into play, but I won’t stand here and promise to prevent every wrong use,” said Lanzafame. “I don’t think it’s fair to ask the city that because there is no way to screen everyone.”

After listening to all Lanzafame presented on the subject, Ordubegian thanked him for addressing the MSPA board.

“We know you do care about this community,” said Ordubegian.

The MSPA then discussed issues with the former sites of the Montrose Bakery and Rocky Cola Café. Apparently the cost of making sure the properties are ADA compliant has hindered the opening of future businesses on the properties.

Drew Sugars, Glendale Community College’s director of Communications and Community, spoke on behalf of the campus regarding the progress of new classrooms being built on the 2300 block of Honolulu.

Ken Grayson, owner of Grayson’s Tune Town, voiced concern in relation to the area’s lack of parking – a topic that has repeatedly been raised since it was announced that GCC would be opening a satellite campus in Montrose.

“Where are approximately 200 students going to park? It is a business district. There is liability. I was just hopeful there would be some kind of plan,” said Grayson.

“It is not to our advantage to have a parking issue. It has been noted. It is a big issue for the school,” acknowledged Sugars.

Ending the meeting, the MSPA board members expressed frustration due to a recent filming that causing full street closures spanning two days.

“The production company doesn’t know what they are displacing. They paid me, but it did not solve my problem,” commented Jeannie Bone, vice-president of the MSPA and owner of Casa Cordoba. “I think the merchants should come first.”

Corey Grijalva, owner of Joselito’s, conveyed similar sentiments, saying, “[Full street closures] are going to affect everything. It’s hard for your customers to get to you. It’s not only going to affect business that day, it will affect business for the following days.”

Steve Pierce, Montrose film liaison, reminded the MSPA members the full street closure was enacted by the Glendale Police Dept. due to safety concerns.

GiGi Garcia, owner of It Takes A Village, added that filming in Montrose is important.

“When filming comes to town, filming jobs are not going somewhere else, and people are finding out where Montrose is in the LA area,” she said. “We are partners in the greater good in LA and California. We are also inviting people who may not know about our town. My husband is in the entertainment business and I would hate to see the jobs go somewhere else.”

“Our goal is that other people see our town,” agreed Ordubegian. “We want to make sure we keep embracing Montrose. It is important that families can come visit and children enjoy the beautiful atmosphere.”

The next Montrose Shopping Park Association meeting will be on Oct. 4 beginning at 8 a.m. The meeting is held at Glendale Community College’s Personal Development Center, 2340 Honolulu Ave.