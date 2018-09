By Mary O’KEEFE

At about 11 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. received a call concerning an injured mountain biker in the Haines Canyon area. Montrose Search and Rescue team was called out. LASD Air 5 arrived prior to MSAR and was able to hoist the 58-year-old man into the helicopter. The man had injured his arm. Air 5 then landed in an area where a ground ambulance was able to transport him to the hospital, according to Lt. Mark Slater ,LASD Crescenta Valley Station.