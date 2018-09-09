CHP Releases Information on Fatal Morning Collision

The CHP issued the following release regarding the fatal collision that happened on the 210 Foothill Fwy early Sunday:

On Sunday, Sept. 9 at approximately 1:46 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-210 freeway westbound at Pennsylvania Avenue. CHP units immediately responded in an attempt to locate the wrong way driver. Unfortunately, at 1:49 a.m. the CHP received reports of a two vehicle traffic collision on I-210 freeway westbound, west of Angeles Crest Highway. Upon arriving, Vehicle No. 1 was located blocking the center median facing a north-easterly direction with major front end damage. Vehicle No. 2 was located blocking the No. 4 lane and right shoulder facing in a southerly direction, with major front end damage. Due to physical evidence on scene investigators were able to determine Vehicle No. 1 was traveling the wrong way on I-210 freeway westbound prior to the traffic collision. Due to the collision, both the driver of Vehicle No. 1 and Vehicle No. 2 sustained fatal injuries.

A Sig-Alert was issued for all lanes of I-210 freeway westbound east of Angeles Crest Highway. All lanes of traffic were re-opened at approximately 6 a.m.

The identification of all parties involved are being withheld until the notice of next of kin. Any inquiries about the identification of parties involved should be directed to the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.