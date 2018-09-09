Two Die in Early Morning Colliision on 210

By Mary O’KEEFE

A fatal traffic accident occurred shortly after 1:45 a.m. Sunday on the 210 Foothill Freeway at Angeles Crest.

California Highway Patrol received several calls concerning a wrong way driver traveling eastbound on the westbound 210, said CHP Officer Brandt.

The first call came in at 1:45 a.m., then more calls shortly after reporting a crash. Two drivers were killed on the westbound 210 near the Angeles Crest Highway off-ramp.

A SIG alert was released at 2:14 a.m. and CHP closed all westbound lanes in the area until 5:50 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the drivers. Kevork Khamisian, 32, of Sun Valley and Bruce Alvarenga, 24, of Panorama City.

The investigation is ongoing. There were no other people involved in the crash. CHP will release more information later today, Sunday.