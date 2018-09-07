Two Teachers Victims of Hit and Run

By Mary O’KEEFE

The excitement felt by two Rosemont Middle School teachers on having a minimum work day today, Friday, ended when they left the school to go to their cars where they discovered they had been victims of a hit-and-run incident.

Both were parked on Rosemont Avenue north of Rosemont Middle School. It appears that one of the cars was side-swiped, which pushed it into the car in front of it and onto the sidewalk. Both cars were owned by the teachers.

After contacting the CV Sheriff’s Station, the teachers went door-to-door to see if anyone nearby heard or saw anything. One resident said s/he heard something around 1:18 p.m., but did not go outside the home to investigate.

The teachers are hoping that anyone who has surveillance footage of the incident or any other information contacts CHP at (626) 296-8100.