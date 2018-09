By Mary O’KEEFE

About 2 p.m. this afternoon a truck was attempting to back out of a driveway just west of Christie’s Liquor in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard when it hit a light pole. The light pole fell across the two eastbound lanes of Foothill Boulevard. The two eastbound lanes on Foothill was closed due to the accident. There is no estimate as to when the lanes will be open lawn. There were no injuries reported.