UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: La Tuna Fire

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: #LaTunaFire Incident is in Unified Command with LAFD, Glendale Fire, Burbank Fire, LAPD and in partnership with LACoFD who is assisting with resources to combat this incident. Total acreage estimate remains at +5,000 though we are confident it’s bigger and once we are able to fly the perimeter we will update the size. Containment remains at 10%. No loss of life and no injuries reported. 3 structures destroyed by fire: 7675 Verdugo Crestline Drive (2 houses on 1 lot) 7717 Verdugo Crestline Drive (1 house). Large, fixed-wing aircraft continue retardant drops. 1 drop done yesterday along Verdugo Crestline (before dark) and continuous drops today working counterclockwise around perimeter of the fire (Burbank, Glendale, Tujunga and now working on Sunland). A large animal evacuation center established at Hansen Dam Equestrian Center, 111117 Orcas Ave, Sylmar 91342 818-896-6541 UPDATED EVACUATION ORDERS: LA CITY – NEW MANDATORY order for Morning Glow south of La Tuna Canyon Road. No change to MANDATORY evacs for McGroarty Park Area (McGroarty to Valaho Pl), Wornmon South of Sunland. NO change to Voluntary Evacs for LA City. City of BURBANK: NO CHANGE to Mandatory Evacuation orders: Bracy Canyon, Havey Way, Viewcrest, Rolling Ridge, Reynolds, Mystic, Remy and Olny above Bracy Canyon Park, Joaquine between Haven Way and Bracy Canyon, Lamer from Brace to Wedgewood. Hamlin to Groton down to Kenneth. City of GLENDALE NEW MANDATORY EVACS: Glenwood Oaks Area – end of Boston Av, El Lado Dr, Cedarbend Dr, Tanbark Pl, Ferntree Pl, Beechglen Dr. New York Ave Area – Mountain Oaks Park, Celita Way, Kadletz Rd. Whiting Wood Area – Whiting Woods Rd, Lockerbie Ln, Lockerbie Ct, Hilway Dr, Mesa Lila Rd, Mesa Lila Ln.

UPDATE 12:03 p.m. The City of Glendale reports mandatory evacuations in Glenwood Oaks and Mountain Oaks. These neighborhoods are also subject to losing power. Whiting Woods should be prepared to evacuate as well. Please do not wait, it will make it easier for safety personnel put up a defense of your property if they do not have to deal with evacuations when and if it becomes necessary.

UPDATE 9:54 a.m. The City of Glendale has announced voluntary emergency evacuations in the Glenwood Oaks and Mountain Oaks neighborhoods in Glendale. The Whiting Woods neighborhood of Glendale has been asked to be prepared. The Civic Auditorium located at 1401 N. Verdugo Road will serve as the evacuation center. Pets are welcome. Red Cross and Pasadena Humane Society have been notified and are on standby to assist.

URGENT UPDATE 8:50 a.m. The City of Glendale reports the fire burned into Glendale during the early morning hours. A couple of hundred acres were lost atop the Verdugo mountains. The fire is closest to the neighborhoods of Glenwood Oaks and Mountain Oaks . Residents are being asked to prepare to voluntarily evacuate. Whiting Woods should be prepared to do the same. Please do not wait, it will make it easier for safety personnel put up a defense of your property if they do not have to deal with evacuations when and if it becomes necessary.

UPDATED 11:20 p.m.: (From LAFD) We understand the concern of many residents seeing visible flames from #LaTunaFire. Due to erratic fire behavior, driven by strong, gusting winds, we are not able to give a firm prediction on all areas potentially at risk. We do have MANDATORY evacuation orders for the following streets in the Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank (Haven Wy frm Joaquin to the top. Olney Pl, Ramey Pl., Mystic View, View Crest) Please follow @burbankpd for the latest on those areas. Approximately 50 homes threatened in that area and the fire will likely reach the defensive lines at those homes in 30 mins. The current evacuation center is at Sunland Recreation Center (8651 Foothill Blvd, Sunland-Tujunga, CA 91040) but the Red Cross is now sending volunteers to open an additional evacuation center in Burbank at McCambridge Park (1515 North Glenoaks Boulevard, Burbank CA 91504). The LaTunaFire is burning in 4 different directions to include down over the hills towards Burbank as well as north through the canyons above the 210 freeway (Map being posted to twitter @lafd momentarily). We emphasis that anyone feeling unsafe in their homes, despite existence of an evacuation order, should not delay leaving. You can call 911 to report your home under threat of the fire and you should then safely evacuate, do not wait until it is too late.

UPDATED 10:35 p.m.: #LaTunaFire Fire at approx 1500 acres and 10% containment. We have a very large amount of active fire on both sides of the 210 FY. The 210 FY will remain a HARD CLOSURE from Lowell to San Fernando Rd likely through tomorrow morning. The precautionary evacuations remain in place through the night (Reverie and Haines Canyon) and a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank. No additional evacuations. LAFD helicopters will continue to perform water drops through the night, all 250+ LAFD firefighters will continue through the night as will the camp hand crews. This topography driven fire has moved into Burbank limits and we are in Unified Command with Burbank Fire. We understand many residents on adjacent canyons in McGroarty Park area can see flames and are concerned. Currently, the fire is not burning in that direction and we have no evacuations in place for that area.

UPDATED 7:13: La Tuna Fire now 10% contained.

UPDATED 5:55: New photos of fire.

Two-hundred people evacuated in Reverie and Haines Canyon as a precaution.

From LA Fire Dept: La Tuna Fire is at approximately 500 acres with estimated 50 homes threatened. Precautionary evacuations underway in Reverie and Haines Canyon with loosely estimated figure of 200 homes evacuated. The evacuation center is Verdugo Hills High School 10625 Plainview Ave, Tujunga. The 210 Freeway will remain CLOSED in both directions from Lowell to Sunland; please refer to CHP/LAPD for all traffic closure updates.

LAFD now has over 260 firefighters on scene in addition to a significant number from assisting agencies (Verdugo, ANF, LACoFD, Pasadena, Burbank and Glendale). Current temp is 106d with winds at 11 mph. Most of LAFD ground resources are dedicated to structural defense and tractor units working to create breaks and stop the fire from moving to the Burbank side of the canyon.

UPDATED 5:25 According to the City of Glendale, Glendale police officers are being held over and additional officers are being recalled. They are assisting the California Highway Police in shutting down on-ramps along the 210 Freeway in Glendale – all traffic is being turned around. Once on side streets, don’t expect to go anywhere fast. Best case scenario: don’t even think about driving through the area. A very large air attack (water drops) is being brought forth by allied agencies. The fire has made it to the top of the Verdugos.

UPDATED 4:53 The La Tuna Canyon Fire has crested into the Burbank hillside, warranting the evacuation of Debell Golf Course and road closures at Sunset Canyon and Walnut Avenue, and Sunset Canyon and Harvard Road.

UPDATE 4:22 Precautionary evacuation (number unknown) of Reverie Canyon. No homes damaged and no injuries reported. Awaiting acreage and additional evacuation info. Over 250 LAFD firefighters on scene plus full brush assignments from ANF, LACoFD, Verdugo and at least five engines from Glendale Fire. In addition to LAFD air dropping helicopters, to include the contracted Erickson Air-Crane, LACoFD has four helicopters and two fixed wing super scoopers on scene.

UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart updated CV Weekly on the current situation for the La Tuna Canyon Fire.

“There’s over 250 firefighters assigned, we have multiple assisting agencies. The fire jumped the 210 freeway, but I don’t have an acreage estimate right now, I don’t have a number of homes at risk. We’re working on all of that,” Stewart said. “The north side of the 210 freeway from Honolulu Avenue to Verdugo Crestline Drive is the area of homes that were concerned about; we’re putting in structural defense, but I don’t have any evacuation orders or number of homes threatened yet.”

UPDATE 2:23 p.m.: CHP reports that the eastbound 210 at La Tuna Canyon Road all lanes are closed for an unknown duration due to the brush fire. As of 2:23 p.m. today: LA Fire reports that high winds caused embers to created a spot fire across the 210 freeway approximately a quarter-mile away. There are a (currently) unknown number of homes at risk and structural defense resources en route. Additional 25 LAFD resources ordered in addition to full brush response from ANF, LAC and engines from Glendale Fire. No estimated acreage available.

As of 2 p.m. today, LA City Fire reports that a shift in the fire behavior of a vegetation fire in the 10000 block of La Tuna Canyon Road in Sun Valley. A growing wind has caused the growth of the fire and significant additional resources have been ordered. Potential for fire estimated at 300 acres, 2,000 if jumps across the 210 freeway.

Please AVOID 210 freeway x La Tuna Canyon.