BREAKING: Suspect Identified and Arrested Involving Indecent Exposure Case at Pacific Park

On August 30, at about 11:23 a.m., Glendale police detectives arrested 36-year- old Glendale resident, Hazem Alhajeh for indecent exposure.

On Friday, August 17, at 2:45 p.m., a male was seen at Pacific Park standing outside of the fence near the children’s play area touching his private parts over his clothing while talking on his cell phone and scanning the park. The witness recorded the male’s actions and saw him leave in a dark colored 2018 Toyota Camry with black wheels.

The suspect was described as a male, 30-40 years old, black hair, black beard and a medium build.

The cell phone video recording of the suspect was released to the media and posted on the Glendale Police Department social media platforms. As a result, a citizen recognized the suspect on the news and contacted the Glendale Police Department.

Further investigation led to the identification of Hazem Alhajeh and an arrest warrant was obtained.

On August 30, Glendale detectives served a search warrant at Alhajeh’s residence in the 1000 block of South Adams in the City of Glendale. Alhajeh was contacted and taken into custody without incident. He was booked for indecent exposure, violation 314.1 P.C.

Alhajeh is a registered sex offender as a result of a 2014 indecent exposure case that occurred in the City of Pasadena. In February 2018, Alhajeh was arrested by Pasadena Police Department involving a second indecent exposure case. He is currently awaiting trial for this case.

Anyone with information regarding the Glendale case or similar incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Mercado and 818-548-3106.

The Glendale Police Department would like to thank the media and community for assisting with this investigation.