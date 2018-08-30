Scooter Jam Brings Together Skateboarders and Scooter Riders

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Crescenta Valley Skate Park is hosting an event for both skaters and scooter riders.

The CV Skate Park opened officially in August 2016. The park was started because of local skaters, including Cooper Iven and Corbin Southworth, who wanted a park of their own with their own design. With the help of other local skaters, like Austin Seo, they formed a committee and investigated skate parks throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Many of the trips were sponsored by LA County Parks and Recreation, which would transport the skaters to parks where events were being held so they could see how they were done. It is now CV Skate Park’s turn to hold its own event. Scooter Jam is planned for

Sept. 8.

The idea of the event came from Crown Roots Skate Shop owner Terence Harrison, who opened his shop on Honolulu Avenue after being in Pasadena for years. Harrison is expanding his shop to include some scooter equipment, in part because of a request from Scott Wilson, whose son is an avid scooter athlete. Harrison and Wilson contacted LA Parks and Rec and the idea for a dual event became a reality.

It is important to note that skaters and scooter athletes are not typically the best of friends. However, during the creation of the CV Skate Park, although started by skaters, scooter riders were encouraged to share their ideas for the design of the park and they worked side-by-side – which is not common.

“I thought, ‘Let’s try to merge them,’” Harrison said.

He had been to a skate contest/event at another park and his daughter, who had her scooter, was not allowed to participate because she was on a scooter. Harrison said he saw how it affected his daughter and thought the sport was big enough for all.

“I am trying to bridge the gap while staying true to the [sport],” he added. “In the skate culture you are either in or you are out.”

Harrison looks at skateboarding and scooters in a philosophical way. He sees Scooter Jam as a way to bring both sports together and put out a positive spin for those who have opposing views.

“To break down barriers,” he said.

He will always be a skater but thinks both industries are growing and feels there is room for both. The sport of skateboarding is getting a boost due to being included as an Olympic sport that will make its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

Scooter Jam will begin with skateboarders competing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scooters begin at 2 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. It is being held at the CV Skate Park, 3949 Honolulu Ave. in La Crescenta.

There will be prizes for participants and food will be served. Pre-registration continues through Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. For questions, contact (818) 849-5940 or visit crownroots.com.