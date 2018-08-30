Man’s Body Found on Crest

A body of a man was found on Angeles Crest Highway at mile marker 61 at 12:26 p.m. on Aug. 20. The body was found by a hiker, said Det. Bailey, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Homicide Bureau.

“[The body] was found on a plateau about 50 to 75 yards away from the roadway,” he added.

As of press time, the man was unidentified and considered a John Doe by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The autopsy is pending. At present the LASD does not believe there was any foul play.

“But that might change pending what the coroner [finds],” Bailey said.

There was a vehicle found near the area the body was found.

The Crest is well-traveled; anyone who may have seen something in that area can contact the LASD Homicide Unit at (323) 890-5500.