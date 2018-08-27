Two Suspects Arrested in Car Battery Theft Investigation

The Glendale Police Dept. has arrested two suspects responsible for a string of battery thefts in Southern California.

Between July 28 and Aug. 21, the GPD received multiple reports of stolen batteries from vehicles parked on the street and in parking structures throughout the City of Glendale. The suspects mainly targeted vehicles with hoods that could be manipulated from outside or underneath the vehicle.

Glendale detectives obtained video footage of a male and female in connection with the thefts driving a red 4-door Kia sedan with no plates. As the investigation continued, the duo was connected to multiple battery theft cases caught on surveillance cameras throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. The male suspect would open the hood of the victim’s car and remove the battery while the female suspect stood nearby as a look out. The suspects used several different vehicles during the commission of their crimes.

On Aug. 21 at approximately 8:50 a.m., a Glendale officer contacted two individuals, identified as 30-year-old Elvie Porter of Hawthorne and 22-year-old Kimberly Hernandez of Los Angeles, loitering around vehicles in the Park and Ride at Wilson Avenue and Harvey Drive in the City of Glendale. Upon contacting the two, the officer saw Porter carrying a tool in his hand. Located in their beige 2004 Ford Taurus, officers noticed gloves and pliers on the floorboard and medical marijuana containers in the center console. A driver’s license records check revealed both Porter and Hernandez had suspended driver’s licenses and Porter had a misdemeanor warrant.

Further investigation led to a search of the vehicle that revealed 10 stolen batteries in the trunk. As a result of the investigation, Porter and Hernandez were connected to the string of battery thefts in Glendale and Southern California. They were also connected to three battery thefts that occurred hours before their arrest in Glendale.

Porter and Hernandez were placed under arrest and booked for possession of stolen property. Porter has several recent arrests for theft of batteries and he is currently on probation for theft. Hernandez is also on probation for theft.

Residents are advised to make sure vehicle hoods are securely latched and doors are locked to prevent thieves from entering cars and popping the hood. If the hood does not lock, motorists should park in a well-lit area or in a secure garage. Hood locks are also available.

When reporting suspicious activity and when reporting activity or crimes, try to provide detailed descriptions such as sex, race, age, height, weight, hair color, clothing, tattoos and scars. Try to obtain the license plate numbers or paper plate information if a vehicle is involved.

This case remains under investigation by Glendale detectives. Anyone with information relating to this case is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-4911.