On Friday at 3:55 p.m., an elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons crashing into the Coldwell Banker building in the 600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada.

According to a CV Sheriff’s Station spokesman, the impact caused significant damage to the structure.

LA County Fire Dept. requested that Building and Safety personnel inspects the structure.

Deputies are on scene investigating the incident. There were no injuries reported.