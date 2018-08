By Mary O’KEEFE

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy concerning the death of a man whose body was found in a trashcan on La Tuna Canyon on Aug. 8.

The man was identified as Irvin Garcia, 27 years old. His death was due to a stab wound in the chest, according to LA County Coroner.

The Los Angeles Police Dept. homicide investigation is ongoing.