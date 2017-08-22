Montrose Avenue Robbery/Homicide Suspect Arrested

The Glendale Police Dept. has identified and arrested a suspect for the murder of the 67-year-old La Crescenta woman, Hy Soon Oh.

The incident occurred on Aug. 8 at approximately 8:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue. Oh had left her place of business in the City of Lynwood and arrived home, parking her vehicle in the garage of her apartment complex. The suspect followed Oh into her garage and robbed her of her personal property. During the commission of the robbery, the suspect fatally shot the victim and fled the scene.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect through forensic evidence. The 20-year-old suspect, Devon White of Lynwood, is a previously convicted felon who was on formal probation. White was also a documented gang member based out of South Los Angeles.

On Aug. 17, Glendale police detectives, in partnership with detectives from the United States Marshals Regional Task Force, tracked down White in the City of Los Angeles and placed him under arrest.

On Aug. 21, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed multiple counts against White including murder, robbery and a felon in possession of a firearm. White was also charged with a special gang enhancement, which alleges the crimes were committed in the benefit or in association of a criminal street gang for the specific intent to promote, further, or assist in criminal conduct by gang members.

Detectives will continue to actively investigate this case to identify any other suspects who may have been involved.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-4911.