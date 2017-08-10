GPD Robbery Suspect Wanted



The Glendale Police Dept. is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a dangerous suspect who robbed a 55-year-old woman at gunpoint.

During the evening hours of Monday, June 26, the female victim was parking her car in the 300 block of Salem Street. As she was exiting her vehicle, she was confronted by a man who approaching her while pointing a gun at her. The male suspect demanded the victim’s purse as he forcefully pulled on the purse. The suspect then ran to a parked vehicle and fled the scene with the victim’s property.

Detectives are continuing to actively work their leads but have not been able to identify the suspect at this time. They are now turning to the public hoping that someone may have information or recognize the suspect and his vehicle. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the GPD at (818) 548-4911. To remain anonymous, tips may be provided through Crime Stoppers by contacting (800) 222-8477.

The suspect is described as a male, possibly white, between the ages of 19-25 years, 5’10” to 6’, possible light beard and thin build.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2006-2011 Lexus GS300 or GS350, white, possible damage to the rear right passenger door, aftermarket wheels rim.