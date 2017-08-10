Church Window Damaged

By Mary O’KEEFE

The large east-facing window at Christian Life Church was damaged by what Pastor Randy Foster described as what appeared to be a gunshot.

Foster said he is not certain if it had anything to do with Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue. The church is in the 3000 block of Montrose Avenue.

The pastor was at a conference on Wednesday morning when he heard from a member of his congregation that the large eight-foot window was damaged. Church members notified the Glendale police and a report was made.

It appears the damage was done on Tuesday night.

“A [church member] had driven by Tuesday night and saw the damage,” Foster said. “She had heard of the shooting and came down to the church and then she noticed the damage.”

According to Sgt. Robert William, detectives do not think the incident is related to the shooting in the 2900 block of Montrose that occurred on Tuesday evening.