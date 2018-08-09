Thefts of Catalytic Converters and Car Batteries on the Rise

By Mary O’KEEFE

Recently several residents have become victims of having their car batteries and catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles.

“You can sell the batteries at recycling [places],” said Sgt. Alan Chu, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept., Crescenta Valley Station.

Batteries can be worth from $15 to $20 each when brought to a recycling place. The catalytic converters are sold at recycling centers as well.

“A lot of the [victims’] vehicles are in parking garages,” he said.

Chu added that, with new technology and tools, criminals are finding it easier, quicker and quieter to cut the catalytic converters from vehicles.

There have been the same types of thefts reported in the Glendale area as well.

Law enforcement is investigating the thefts. If anyone sees anyone suspicious they are asked to contact the CV Sheriff’s Station at (818) 248-3464 or Glendale Police Dept. at

(818) 548-4911.