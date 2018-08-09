Power Outage Strikes Foothills



By Mary O’KEEFE

A company using a crane to do some repairs on the roof of an apartment complex on Ocean View Boulevard and the Foothill (210) Freeway on Tuesday evening apparently dropped equipment on, or connected with, the Southern California Edison overhead electrical wires causing far-reaching outages for several hours.

The outages began at about 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“It affected 1,884 customers. Service was restored at 3:25 a.m. [Wednesday],” said Susan Cox, SCE spokeswoman.

The power affected customers from Foothill Boulevard to Padres Street, and from Chevy Chase Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue.