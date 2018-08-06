RED FLAG WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA THROUGH TUESDAY..

from the National Weather Service: A very warm and dry air mass under high pressure aloft has filled in the mountains and valley areas, and will change little through Tuesday. Gusty north winds will peak through Monday night over the favored areas, with gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. This will likely result in critical fire weather conditions where the winds are the strongest, including most mountain areas, southern Santa Barbara County, and possibly the Santa Clarita Valley. Rapid fire spread should be expected if fire ignition occurs. The north winds will weaken on Tuesday but Los Angeles County will see a quick wind reversal to onshore by Tuesday afternoon. These onshore winds should strengthen Wednesday and Thursday, which means that the current Red Flag Warning for the Los Angeles County mountains may need to be extended through Wednesday or Thursday. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY NORTH WINDS OVER THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES... * Winds...Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph through early Tuesday morning, then becoming southwest 8 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum 4 to 12 percent. Little or no overnight recovery. * Temperatures...Max temperatures 94 to 104 degrees lower elevations. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for very rapid fire spread including long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.