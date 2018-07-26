Detectives Identify Suspect in Residential Burglary

By Mary O’KEEFE

Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept. detectives at the Crescenta Valley Station now have a name to go with a suspect in a recent burglary in the 2900 block of Los Olivos Lane in La Crescenta.

Esnaider Alvarado Martinez, 19, is believed to be in the Pacoima area, according to Sgt. Alan Chu. Martinez allegedly took part in a burglary at the home on July 18 at about 11 a.m.

The deputies responded to an alarm at the home. When they arrived they found the glass window of the home’s front door had been shattered. They also discovered a deep scratch on the floor of the home as if something had been dragged out of the front door. The upstairs bedroom door also appeared to have been kicked in.

A clear photo of Martinez at the home was taken via the Ring video doorbell system.

The homeowner said after viewing the surveillance video he saw a young man, later identified as Martinez, come to the porch of the home, look inside the residence and leave. He later returned, broke the front door and entered the home. A safe containing several personal items was stolen.

Martinez entered the passenger side of a vehicle, described as a white BMW with paper license plates. The car had black rims, tinted windows and a black front bumper.

The detectives are attempting to contact Martinez but, as of press time, have been unable to find him.

There is no information on the driver of the BMW. It is thought Martinez may be involved in other burglaries in and around the area of Crescenta Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Burt at (818) 236-4014 or email raburt@lasd.org.