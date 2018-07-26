CRIME BLOTTER

July 23

5600 block of Ocean View Boulevard in La Cañada, an American flag was stolen from the front of a home. A witness reported seeing a man at the time, described as Hispanic, 5’8” with a slim build. He was wearing a white cloth on his head and a white shirt. The witness saw the suspect walk from the home with an American flag in his hand, get into a champagne colored older model 2005 Infiniti and attempt to place it on the back window of the vehicle. The suspect got into the driver’s side of the car and drove away between 3:40 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.

July 19

4500 block of Loma Vista Drive in La Cañada, rooms had been ransacked and a glass window in a door was shattered between July 19 and July 21.

July 18

Foothill Boulevard and Oro Vista Avenue in Sunland, a woman was arrested for being in possession of drug paraphernalia at 9 p.m.

July 16

800 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada, a laptop computer was stolen from an unlocked vehicle at 8:30 p.m.

July 15

5200 block of Ocean View Boulevard in La Cañada, a glass door was smashed and several rooms were ransacked; nothing was reported stolen from a residence between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

July 13

2900 block of Mary Street in La Crescenta, a man reported that he had picked up his friend and together they drove to Crescenta Valley High School to pick up his friend’s family member. After they picked up the family member, they drove away from the school. As they drove eastbound on Community Avenue, northbound on Glenwood Avenue and westbound on Mary Street, they were following a car described as a silver vehicle. The vehicle suddenly stopped in front of them and two or three males allegedly got out of the silver vehicle, carrying what appeared to be pipes, and began yelling at the driver and his passenger, who got out of their vehicle to confront the two suspects. Then, reportedly within seconds, another vehicle pulled up behind the victims and a fight began. The driver was struck in the back of the head with a pipe and the other suspects got into their vehicles and drove off.

The incident occurred at 1 p.m.

July 12

1000 block of Olive Lane in La Cañada, a remote control for a gate and sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle at 4:40 a.m.

July 10

2400 block of Upper Terrace in La Crescenta, a screen door was damaged and an outdoor light was bent at a home overnight.

July 9

Town Center Drive in La Cañada, side mirrors were stolen from the driver’s and passenger’s side of a Mercedes while it was parked in a parking lot between 4:10 p.m. and 4:38 p.m.

July 6

3000 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta, the rear sliding glass door of a home was shattered, several rooms were ransacked and an iPad and several pieces of jewelry were stolen from a home between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

5000 block of Angeles Crest Highway, La Cañada, a glass door was pried open and several tools were stolen between July 6-8.

4700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada, someone entered a garage and stole an “Apple” TV box and a cello and case between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.