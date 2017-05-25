Rep. Schiff Statement on Metro’s Decision to Drop 710 Tunnel

Today, Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff released the following statement following the Metro Board’s unanimous decision to withdraw support for the proposed 710 Freeway connector tunnel:

“The Metro Board made the right decision to drop the 710 tunnel option and instead focus on funding alternative transportation options that can bring traffic relief now. These alternatives are more cost effective, and are far less disruptive to the affected neighborhoods. Not only was funding for the tunnel unavailable for the foreseeable future, but the project never gained public approval or even acceptance. After forty years it is time to move on to more affordable, more effective and more immediate solutions.”