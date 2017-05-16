La Cañada Loses Civic Leader

From the City of La Cañada website:

It is with tremendous sadness that the City Council announces the passing on the morning of Tuesday, May 16 of longtime City Council member and six-time mayor David A. Spence. Preliminary indications are that Council member Spence suffered a heart attack at his home. He was 80.

“David Spence was an invaluable source of wisdom, guidance and support, both to the La Cañada Flintridge community and to me personally,” said La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Michael T. Davitt. “His tireless dedication and legacy of excellence set the standard for our community.”

Council member Spence was appointed to a four-year term on the Public Safety Commission in 1988. First elected to the City Council in 1992, he served for the past 25 years and was elected and appointed mayor six times.

Council member Spence’s service extended beyond the City Council as he represented the community on many regional governmental agencies. A Past President of both the California Contract Cities Association and San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, he also represented La Cañada Flintridge with organizations including the National League of Cities, California Joint Powers Insurance Authority Executive Committee, Southern California Association of Governments, Los Angeles County Local Agency Formation Commission, Los Angeles County Sanitation District Personnel Committee and Los Angeles County Liability Trust Fund Claims Board and Oversight Committee. He also was a member of the La Cañada Noon Kiwanis and served on the Board of Directors for the La Cañada Valley Water Company.

David Spence is survived by his two sons, Steve and Andy. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice Spence. The couple met at Ohio Wesleyan University, in the 1950s and moved to this city in 1969. They were active in community events, volunteering their time to local efforts and earning the shared distinction of “La Cañadans of the Year” in 1994.

A service celebrating his life is pending. For more information, please visit the City’s website at www.lcf.ca.gov where information on funeral services will be posted.