By Mary O’KEEFE

Tensions continue in the 11300 block of Alethea Drive in Sunland where a burglary suspect has barricaded himself in a home.

“[The incident] involved an officer involved shooting,” said Los Angeles Police Dept. Officer Rosario Herrera. The incident began around 9 a.m. Monday morning. The officer was not injured. SWAT team is on scene.

Residents have been told to stay in their homes.