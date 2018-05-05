Juvenile in Custody After Making Criminal Threats

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – CV Station has a juvenile in custody for making criminal threats.

Earlier today, Principal Scott Anderle, Rosemont Middle School, contacted parents to alert them of the incident:

“Today our administration received multiple reports from students and parents of threats made by a student via the social media app Instagram. Our site team immediately worked with District officials and the Sheriff’s Department to investigate the issue. Appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken and there is no current danger to Rosemont students or staff.

“Ensuring student and staff safety is our top priority. Law enforcement and the school district take all threats very seriously. We are very proud of the students and parents who immediately came forward with information. This is exactly what we mean by ‘See Something, Say Something.’ Please continue to report any suspicious activity, rumors, or threats you see or hear in the community or on social media. You can report threats directly to our school office or download the GUSD app and submit an anonymous tip on our app tip line.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Anderle said, “There is no current threat to Rosemont or any other school.”