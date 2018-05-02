Barricaded Subject on Harmony Place

Updated at 1:15 p.m.

Subject died this afternoon of a self-inflicted injury. Police have not released the subject’s name.



By Mary O’KEEFE

This morning, Wednesday, at 7 a.m., Los Angeles Police Dept. was serving an arrest warrant on a subject in the 2400 block of Harmony Place in La Crescenta. The subject barricaded himself in his home claiming to be armed. LAPD is in negotiations with the subject and LAPD is handling the situation.

CHP has closed off Briggs Avenue at Harmony Place diverting traffic. There have been some evacuations of the surrounding homes.

Activity is not affecting either Mountain Avenue or Monte Vista elementary schools, which remain open, according to Lt. Harman, LASD.