GPD Nabs Two in Vehicle Theft

On Friday, Feb. 23 at approximately 2:17 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a paper plate violation in the 900 block of Omar Street in the City of Glendale. The two occupants were contacted and identified as 40-year-old William Matusewski (driver) from Simi Valley and 25-year-old Patrick Pascarella from New York.



The investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from the City of Santa Monica. Officers conducted a vehicle search and recovered gloves, tools, flashlights, a BB gun, a high capacity 30 round rifle magazine and a brown substance resembling heroin. In addition, personal identification not belonging to the occupants was located in the center console.



A records check revealed Matusewski was on probation for narcotics. A search of his pockets revealed a bu ndle containing a white powdery substance.



Based on the investigation, Matuesewski and Pascarella were placed under arrest and booked for a variety of offenses.