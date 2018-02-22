Teen Arrested for Child Endangerment, Narcotics Possession

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station detectives are continuing their investigation into a juvenile student who ingested an unknown amount of a drug to treat anxiety disorder. The incident occurred in the 4400 block of Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada at approximately 11:35 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Crescenta Valley Station deputies discovered the pills were sold to the victim by an 18-year-old male student at a local high school. During the investigation, it was further found the suspect was in possession of additional narcotics. The suspect was arrested and booked at Crescenta Valley Station for child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance for sales.

The student who ingested the pills is okay according to LASD.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept.’s Crescenta Valley Station at (818) 248-3464. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.