Possession of Two Guns/Possession of Marijuana for Sales Arrest

On Feb. 17 at 2 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a tinted window violation at Verdugo and Mountain. Upon contacting the driver, the officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was unlicensed and provided the officer with a fake name. He was later identified as 19-year-old Jose Sanchez of Lawndale.

A consent search of the vehicle revealed a 9 mm loaded firearm between the driver and passenger seat. A search of the vehicle’s trunk revealed a large quantity of cannabis and a second loaded .30 caliber handgun. Sanchez was in possession of over $1,000 in cash and a glass object containing a green leafy substance resembling marijuana.

Further investigation revealed Sanchez had a $2 million warrant for attempt murder and a second warrant for assault with a deadly weapon out of Los Angeles. Sanchez was placed under arrest and booked for possession of the guns and possession of marijuana for sales.

On Feb. 21, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed two felony counts of possession of a gun and one misdemeanor count for possession for sales of marijuana.