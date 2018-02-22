Meeting Planned With LASD

By Mary O’KEEFE

Crescenta Valley Town Council invites the community to a meeting on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley sheriff personnel to discuss everything from recent burglaries to Neighborhood Watch and emergency response.

“It’s a collaborative effort with the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the sheriffs, CV Weekly and CVTC,” said President Harry Leon, CVTC.

Leon said the Council works with other community services, like the Chamber of Commerce, to help bring important information to the citizens of the Crescenta Valley. There have been several residential burglaries in La Cañada and La Crescenta, as well as 30 vehicle burglaries that hit the far north Glendale area. Sheriff’s personnel will be on hand to answer any questions concerning these recent burglaries, but Leon said they will also focus on how the deputies react to disasters and how the community can work with law enforcement.

“It will include information on how the Sheriff’s Dept. works during a crisis and how it can stay in communication with the [residents],” he said. “We want to keep the lines of communication open.”

The Feb. 28 outreach meeting is the beginning of a series of outreach discussions on issues that pertain to the local community. Leon said they have not yet set the schedule as to how often these community outreach discussions will occur, but will plan them on a regular basis.

“We will cover issues like coyotes in the area or our medians,” he said. “It is a way the Council can be proactive.”

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the La Crescenta Library community room, 2809 Foothill Blvd.