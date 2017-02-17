Umbrellas and Rain Boots Needed

By Mary O’KEEFE

The National Weather Service has advised a wind advisory and flash flood warning that includes the Crescenta Valley area.

“There [will be] east to southeast winds increasing to 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour later this morning,” said David Sweet, meteorologist with National Weather Service.

The wind advisory will continue through 7 p.m. tonight.

The winds are part of the same winter storm moving through the area today into tomorrow. The rain is expected to be significant.

“The coast and valley will see two to six inches of rain. On the south slope of the mountain [you could see] five to 10 inches of rain,” Sweet said. “In La Crescenta you are close to the southern slopes so your [totals] may be up to six inches.”

As of 8:40 a.m. the heaviest rain is pounding Santa Barbara County. That strongest part of the rainstorm should reach La Crescenta by this afternoon and stay into the evening.

Today there is a chance of thunderstorms, tomorrow is another slight chance of thunderstorms. On Sunday the rain should calm and residents will get a little drying out as the skies are partly cloudy, then Monday another storm – this one much smaller – is expected. The Monday rains should bring one-quarter to one-haf inch of rain.