Public’s Help Sought in Dunsmore Avenue Robbery

The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance involving a robbery.

On 2/16/17 at 12:17 pm, the Glendale Police Department responded to a street robbery in the 4700 block of Dunsmore Avenue. The victim, a 19 year old male from La Crescenta, was walking on the sidewalk in the area of Dunsmore Avenue and Pontiac Street where he was confronted by two males wearing masks and hoodies. One male pointed a revolver at the victims head and stole his back pack. Both males entered a white older model panel van with a sliding door on the passenger side that was parked at the curb. The van was last seen N/B on Dunsmore Avenue.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the third suspect driving the van.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe the victim was targeted and this was not a random robbery.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.