Earlier today, Friday, the City of Glendale issued this statement on a mountain lion sighting in Whiting Woods. They would like to remind residents of some precautionary measures when living in mountain lion and coyote country. The statement is run below:

This week, the City received a report of a mountain lion sighting at the 3800 block of Lockerbie Ct. It has been reported that the mountain lion attacked and killed a resident’s family dog. We would like to remind everyone of these mountain lion and coyote safety tips to protect pets and children from harm.

More than half of California is mountain lion habitat. Mountain lions prefer deer but, if allowed, they prey upon pets and livestock.

Living in Mountain Lion / Coyote Country

Deer-proof your landscaping by avoiding plants that deer like to eat.

Trim brush to reduce hiding places.

Don’t leave small children or pets outside unattended.

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

Don’t allow pets outside when animals are most active—dawn, dusk, and at night.

Bring pet food inside to avoid attracting raccoons, opossums, and other potential prey.

Staying Safe in Mountain Lion / Coyote Country

Mountain lions are quiet, solitary and elusive, and typically avoid people, attacks on humans are extremely rare.

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone.

Avoid hiking or jogging when animals are most active—dawn, dusk, and at night.

Do not approach a mountain lion or coyote.

If you encounter a mountain lion or coyote, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects.

If attacked, fight back.

If a mountain lion is sighted, please call the Glendale Police Department 818-548-4911.

The Glendale Police Department encourages everyone to use the new Wildlife Map to keep the entire neighborhood informed on sightings in the area.