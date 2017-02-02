Missing Crescenta Valley Woman

The Glendale Police Dept. is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 30 by her family. She was last seen by family and friends on Saturday morning.

Elaine Park, a Korean American woman from CV , is described as thin build, 5’6″ tall, 125 lbs., with long brown hair with blond tips and brown eyes. Elaine is known to wear heavy mascara and makeup. She has a tattoo of a “cow skull” on her upper left arm area and another unknown type tattoo on her lower left arm too. It is unknown what she was last wearing. She was last seen during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28.

Today, Feb. 2, Elaine’s vehicle was located in the City of Malibu, parked along the Pacific Coast Highway. Elaine’s personal property was found in the vehicle along with the keys.

Elaine’s family, friends and law enforcement officials are concerned for Elaine’s well-being and are asking for anyone with information to contact the GPD immediately at (818) 548-4911.