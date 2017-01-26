CRIME BLOTTER

Jan. 20

3000 block of Alabama Street in La Crescenta, jewelry, cash and an iPhone were stolen during a birthday party at the location at 8 p.m.

Jan. 19

2100 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada, the exterior and interior doors of a business were damaged and a cash register along with its contents were stolen from a restaurant overnight.

Jan. 18

3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, jewelry was stolen and tires were slashed on a vehicle at 2:50 p.m.

Jan. 16

900 block of Town Center Drive in La Cañada, a woman reported that she had parked her vehicle in a parking lot at the location and went to a store. She returned about 30 minutes later and started her car. It was then she received an “Auto Theft Attempt” warning message. This indicated that someone had gained access to her vehicle and attempted to start it without a manufacturer’s key. She noticed that a camera and camera bag were gone from the passenger side floor. There was also a dent on the key hole below the driver’s side door handle. The theft occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dec. 22

4400 block of Cornishon Avenue in La Cañada, a chain link fence was “snipped” at the location between Dec. 22 and Jan. 3.