Note from the Publisher

It has come to my attention that a candidate for Glendale City Council is distributing information that I believe misleads the reader to believe that he has the endorsement of Crescenta Valley Weekly when in fact he does not. The logo of CV Weekly was used without consent.

Crescenta Valley Weekly takes pride in being the community newspaper and a reliable news source; it is important that those who have come to rely upon CV Weekly know that our integrity and mission have not changed. Our staff looks forward to providing readers with the continued trustworthy information that we have built our reputation on.

Sincerely,

Robin Goldsworthy, publisher

Crescenta Valley Weekly