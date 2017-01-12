State Budget Announced

By Charly SHELTON

Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2017-18 proposed budget is out and residents, politicians and businesses across the state are agog over some of the changes. Most notably are minimum wage increases, health care extended to more residents and a bump for schools.

“This year’s budget will be the most difficult that we have faced since 2012,” Gov. Brown said in his letter to the Legislature at the opening of the budget. “The surging tide of revenue increases that we enjoyed the past few years appears to have turned. Instead, we now face a budget deficit of $2 billion. While this amount pales in comparison to the $27 billion deficit we faced in 2011, it demands our attention. Small deficits can quickly mushroom into large ones if not promptly eliminated.”

Gov. Brown said it is important to act responsibly now and protect the state’s most important achievements, because the future is uncertain.

And, in a sentimental addition, he dedicated the budget to his recently deceased Corgi, Sutter Brown, saying, “Save some biscuits for a rainy day.”

The education department, through Proposition 98, will receive an increase of $2.1 billion in the coming 2017-18 year, totaling $73.5 billion in funding statewide. That equates to a $331 increase in spending per student, totaling $10,910 per student. This is up from the referenced 2011-12 year, when the overall education budget was $47.3 billion, or $7,011 per student. There is still $4,306 per student additional expenditure to be covered by Local Control Funding, like Measure S, which is specific to Glendale Unified School District, and other matching fund bonds like Prop 55 and 51, which were approved in the November election. Prop 51 will deliver $9 billion in matching bonds fund to construct new schools or upgrade existing ones, and Prop 55 continues an income tax extension to improve overall school funding.

“In a year where California’s overall revenue is down, this is still another positive step forward for California’s 6.2 million public school students,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson. “The governor’s proposed budget continues to invest more in helping students succeed on their way to 21st century careers and college.”

The proposed budget from Gov. Brown will be discussed, debated and revised in May to reflect the latest economic forecasts, and then it will be enacted in summer. To read the full budget, visit eBudget.CA.gov.