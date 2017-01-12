MSPA Discusses Ways to Improve Montrose



By Nicole MOORE

On Jan. 5, the Montrose Shopping Park Association held its first meeting of the new year.

“We will try to make Montrose even better this upcoming 2017,” said Andre Ordubegian, president of the MSPA, as the meeting started.

At the beginning of the monthly meeting, David Kevorkian of the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office expressed interest in having the Montrose Shopping Park partner with the Assessor’s Office.

“We believe the MSPA is very important county-wide and your success affects all businesses [around the area],” said Kevorkian.

Additionally, Kevorkian discussed ways in which his department could help local businesses with the tedious and sometimes complicated process of filing business taxes, specifically the 571-L Business Property Statement. The 571-L Business Property Statement is an annually released statement for businesses to present the monetary value of their assets and property. A tax amount is based on the business’ claims and what assessors from the County Office discover during their visit to the business.

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office will be hosting a meeting for Montrose business owners on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Glendale Adult Recreation Center. Staff members from the North District Assessor’s Office will be have a PowerPoint presentation and will stay to answer any businessowners’ questions and address concerns.

The MSPA welcomed Kristina Evans, co-owner of the newly opened Rest Farmhouse

Inspired restaurant, as a new board member. Additionally, the board elected Kim Kelly, co-owner of Merle Norman Montrose, as the MSPA’s secretary, Ken Grayson of Grayson’s Tune Town as the MSPA’s treasurer, Jeannie Bone of Casa Cordoba as the MSPA’s vice president and Andre Ordubegian of Copy Network Inc., as the MSPA president.

The board members also discussed ways in which they could improve the Montrose Shopping Park Association’s social media presence. Ideas discussed included putting together a concise press kit for the MSPA website and hiring a PR liaison.

MSPA event coordinator Dale Dawson reported that the tree lights will stay up until the March 18 Wine Walk. Additionally he said three new Sunday market banners will be put up throughout Montrose Shopping Park. The banner message will change from “Your Weekly Neighborhood Reunion” to “Every Sunday, Rain or Shine.”

The next MSPA meeting will be held on Feb. 2 at Glendale Community College PDC, at

8 a.m. The MSPA meetings are open to the public.