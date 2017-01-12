LUC Meeting Lights the Way for Future Improvements

By Julie BUTCHER

Forty members of the La Crescenta community attended a meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council’s Land Use Committee (LUC) at the La Crescenta Library on Jan. 5 to hear an extensive presentation regarding current neighborhood lighting issues, options, and opportunities.

“Historically, La Crescenta has addressed new streetlights on a case-by-case basis. There are neighborhoods in the community that have existing urban infrastructure where streetlights are appropriate. However, a recent proliferation of streetlight applications in more semi-rural neighborhoods has generated concerns in the community. The Crescenta Valley Town Council is currently studying the issue and has asked that the County stop all new applications until the community agrees on a plan addressing new streetlights in the community,” the agenda detailed in advance of the meeting.

In October 2016 the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors enacted a six-month moratorium on petitions for new street lighting districts in the La Crescenta-Montrose area at the request of the CV Town Council. That moratorium expires on April 11. To begin outreach, the LUC invited experts from the County of Los Angeles and from academia to present information about lighting issues and to share options for the community.

Before the meeting, LUC member Paul Rabinov expressed optimism about the community and the committee’s ability to arrive at reasonable compromises on both issues on the meeting’s agenda.

“The County does a really good job of listening to the voices of the community. There’s a lot of value having this type of conduit to help make sure everyone’s voice is heard,” Rabinov said.

Presenting information was Supervising Regional Planner Bruce Durbin from the County’s Dept. of Regional Planning; James Chon, an engineer from the County of Los Angeles’ Dept. of Public Works’ Traffic and Lighting Division; and Dr. Travis Longcore, assistant professor of Architecture, Spatial Sciences, and Biological Sciences at USC.



Durbin introduced the County of Los Angeles’ Rural Outdoor Lighting District – ROLD – in depth, explained its goals and aims and answered questions. The purpose of the ordinance is to minimize light pollution and light trespass, limit excessive and unnecessary glare, protect humans and wildlife from the potential ill effects of too much light or from the negative effects of too much light on circadian rhythms. (For a description of the Dark Sky ordinance visit www.cvweekly.com.)

Responding to the committee’s request for examples of how other communities have addressed the issue, the City of Borrego Springs in California’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has implemented “dark skies” for the entire community, on both private and public property. It is California’s first “International Dark Sky Community.”

Durbin explained it would be possible to make sure streets are well illuminated for safety while protecting the environment and the neighbors from light trespass, excessive glare, and other harmful aspects of urban lighting. Durbin demonstrated that more focused light can enhance public safety.

Enforcement of the rules, he added, was complaint driven. The agency urged neighbors to begin any process by talking to each other.

“We find what’s best is neighbor talking to neighbor, but we don’t mind coming out to help,” he said.

Outdoor lighting is prohibited from causing “light trespass;” light trespass is defined as more than 0.5 foot-candles falling onto property that is residential (or open space or recreational) or more than 1.0 foot-candles anywhere else. The measurement is taken at ground level at the property line.

The ROLD ordinance is intended to create a single, scientific standard that is reasonable and enforceable. This means that modifications to specific community’s specific standards (CSDs) are prohibited and all areas of the County covered by the dark-sky ordinance must meet the same standards.

Durbin urged the committee and the community to do extensive outreach to “truly determine the problem we’re trying to address. Our planners can help. Given the community’s proximity to the Angeles National Forest, for instance, you could enact prohibitions on outdoor lighting within a half mile or a mile of the forest.”

Chon then explained the process of creating a street lighting district as well as the process to rescind and undo the district. Both require 60% or more of the benefitting property owners to sign a petition.

The high point of Chon’s presentation was a “before and after” shot of Los Angeles captured from Mount Wilson in 2008 and then in 2014, demonstrating the impact of the overall transition to LED lighting.

Longcore then offered abbreviated comments highlighting the need to focus on the spectrum and color of the light, particularly concerning the melatonin-suppressing effects of blue light.

“Spectrum matters. It’s why astronomers are freaked out about LED lights,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the technology is quickly catching up, that new LED lights are available with considerably lower “temperatures, better for humans and wildlife.”

The committee then took extensive public comment. The public applauded the presentations, including those of the representatives of the County of Los Angeles. Points made included the need to develop distinct plans for arterial streets, residential streets, Foothill Boulevard commercial properties; consideration of the CSD (Community Standards District), which is under current revision; the desire not to create new unenforceable rules; review of Title 22, the document to reference for all things LA County planning.

“With 24,000 to 25,000 people in this community, we’re clearly not rural,” a member of the committee observed.

David McGee urged the group to seriously consider light protections extending from proximity of the Angeles National forest.

“It’s mostly dark above Foothill and I believe it’s preferred by most. At least it’s preferred by me,” McGee said.

“Last night I saw a bobcat in my yard – a bobcat! – just sitting there on top of a playhouse I made for my grandchildren,” said community member Steve Pierce. “Where else could you see that? I love that part of La Crescenta. But I understand the concerns of young families moving in who may want more lighting in the evening. I want them to feel safe and welcomed.”

“That was illuminating, pun fully intended!” said Leslie Dickson, CVTC president. “There will be further research and discussion as well as a digital poll of the community. It’s important to get input from everyone affected.”