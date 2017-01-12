CRIME BLOTTER

Jan. 4

2200 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada, a purse, cash and iPhone were stolen from an office located in a business. An employee reported that three females entered her store and began looking around. One woman asked to use the restroom located in the back of the store near the office and the other two women shopped. After they left the store the employee noticed her purse was missing. The women were in the store between 6 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.



Jan. 3

800 block of Houseman Street in La Cañada, an iPhone, wallet and personal information were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

3100 block of El Caminito Avenue in La Crescenta, an iPad mini, car radio/CD player and construction tools were stolen and the driver’s side door lock was damaged on a vehicle overnight.

3100 block of Stevens Street in La Crescenta, several tools were stolen and the driver’s side door lock was damaged on a vehicle overnight.

800 block of Highland Drive in La Cañada, a laptop computer was stolen, a door handle was damaged and several rooms of a home were ransacked between 9:30 a.m. and

11:30 a.m.

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, deputies responded to a call from USC Verdugo Hills Hospital concerning a possible assault. The victim reported that he had driven to an ANF exit, parked his vehicle and exited. He was approached by three white males and one of the men asked him for a cigarette. The victim reportedly reached through his vehicle’s door to get a cigarette and as his back was turned he was struck in the head by one of the suspects. The victim fell to the ground and was struck again. The victim was dazed on the ground as the suspects entered his vehicle and stole cash, a car stereo and wallet. It took the victim some time to regain his composure to drive.

He reported the incident at

2:45 a.m.

Jan. 2

5200 block of Gould Avenue in La Cañada sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle at 12:50 a.m.

700 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada, the front door window was smashed and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen from a business. There were also pry marks on a cash register. The theft occurred overnight.



Jan. 1

5100 block of Crown Avenue in La Cañada, jewelry and personal items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

5200 block of Gould Avenue in La Cañada, cash was stolen from a vehicle overnight.