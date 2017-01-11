UPDATE: GPD Detains Burglary Suspect

By Mary O’KEEFE

UPDATE: The third suspect in the Santa Carlotta burglary has been detained by Glendale police. He was found inside the PetSmart in Tujunga said Tahnee Lightfoot, spokesperson, GPD. The search for the suspect included Glendale police, Los Angeles police and several K-9 units.

“We would like to thank the public for its assistance (via) social media,” said Lightfoot. “Residents posted and reposted the information on social media of the police activity, were alert and called the police to report any unusual activity.”

Glendale police are searching the area near Pali and Lowell avenues in Glendale and Tujunga after a residential burglary occurred this afternoon. The burglary was located in the 3900 block of Santa Carlotta Avenue in Glendale. GPD arrived and were able to detain two suspects. One suspect remains outstanding; police are going through the neighborhoods presently searching for a man described as black with a thin build wearing a blue hoodie and black high-top tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 if an emergency or GPD at (818) 548 4911.