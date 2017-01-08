Teenagers’ Game Ends in Police Response

By Mary O’Keefe

Earlier on Sunday evening Glendale police responded to calls concerning three masked males with guns in the area of La Crescenta and Manhattan avenues.

After an investigation it was discovered the “males with guns” were teenagers who were playing a game similar to paintball but with air soft guns, according to Officer Robert William.

The response to the initial call of men with guns included 17 police officers, from GPD as will as Los Angeles Police Dept., firefighters/paramedics and police air support.

The boys’ parents were called to the scene.