BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Town Center Parking Lot

By Mary O’KEEFE

LASD is investigating the death of an adult male who was found in a vehicle in the lower parking structure of the Town Center in La Canada. He was discovered by a patron of the Town Center. CV Sheriffs received the call around 7:25 p.m.

“There is no foul play and no sign of trauma,” said LASD Lt. Stanley.

Homicide has arrived and is continuing its investigation. There are a number of patrons who parked their vehicles in the lower level who have not yet been allowed to access their vehicles as of 9:20 p.m. due to the nature of the investigation.