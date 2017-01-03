UPDATE: Missing Child Located

update: An alert was issued that a child reported earlier has been located.

Glendale Police have issued an alert for a child who went missing today, Tuesday, at 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Glendale Avenue. She is female, black, 8 years old, standing four feet tall, weighing 70 lbs, with her hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with hood and blue tights. There are developmental issues but she is able to communicate verbally. Last seen in the east portion of lot at L.A. City Credit Union.

Anyone who information regarding her should call Glendale police at 9-1-1.